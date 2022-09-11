Haryana: Chinese loan app racket busted in Gurugram, four held

AMN

In Haryana, Gurugram Police has busted a gang of cyber cheats who were extorting money from people under the pretext of providing small loans through China-based loan applications. According to the police, the culprits were running call centres in Gurugram and Noida.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case though the police are yet to disclose their identity.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused used to provide loans to needy persons and then recovered higher amounts by blackmailing them with chats containing derogatory remarks and morphed photographs.