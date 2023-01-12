Haryana: 6 of family killed in LPG cylinder blast in Panipat

representative photo

AMN / Panipat

Six members of a family were killed following an LPG cylinder blast in Tehsil Camp area near Bichpadi village here today.

The deceased are a man, his wife and their four children.

Fire brigade and police have rushed to the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Karim (45), wife Afroza (40), daughters Ishrat (20), Reshma (17), and sons Abdush (12) and Afan (10).

The family hailed from Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. They worked at a private factory here.

The incident took place at around 6.30am on Thursday when Afroza was cooking food.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the incident took place at 6.30am when food was being cooked.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot, while the room was reduced to ashes within minutes.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and Karim’s extended family in West Bengal was informed.