Haryana: 40 Students escape unhurt as their bus caught fire in Panipat

Tribune photo

AMN / WEB DESK

Forty 40 children and four teachers had a miraculous escape when the school bus in which they were sitting caught fire near Baran village of Panipat district in Haryana on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 2 pm when a bus of Asian Senior Secondary School in Barana village left the school to drop children and teachers to their homes after school hours. As many as 40 students, 4 teachers, driver and conductor were in the bus at the time of the incident.

As the bus left the school premises, the driver noticed some smoke emanating from the engine. As soon as he stopped the bus, the engine caught fire. The teachers, driver and conductor immediately brought the children outside from the bus and informed the fire brigade.

Fire brigade official Amit Kumar said a fire tender reached the spot and doused the flames. The reason behind the fire may be some short-circuit in the wiring, he added.

The bus was on its last round to Barana and Faridpur villages and around 40 students and 4 teachers were in the bus at the time of the incident, he added.