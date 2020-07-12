Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2020 02:56:41      انڈین آواز

Dr Harsh Vardhan lauds services of medical staff and ITBP personnel at COVID Care Centre

Leave a comment
Published On: By

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today visited the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Chhatarpur in New Delhi and reviewed the status of COVID-19 management at the centre. The 10,200-bedded COVID Care Centre has been developed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) as part of coordinated efforts of the Centre and Delhi Government to bolster the containment measures.

Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed satisfaction at the level of preparedness of the COVID Centre. He said, government has ramped up the public healthcare infrastructure across the country to combat COVID-19. He commended the coordinated efforts of the Delhi district authorities and ITBP personnel which resulted in building this facility in a record 10 days.

Dr Harsh Vardhan visited the Nursing Stations of RSSB and lauded the selfless work and dedicated services being provided by the doctors, nursing staff and all others. After donning the PPE, the Health Minister interacted with nearly 12 patients and inquired about their health and wellbeing, in addition to the facilities and healthcare that they receive at the centre.

The patients expressed satisfaction at the care they are receiving. He also visited the kitchen area of RSSB followed by an inspection of Stores. The healthcare facility follows naturopathy and protocols of Ayurveda for boosting immunity of the in-patients at the Centre. They are given Ayurvedic Kadha in the morning followed by meals as advised by dieticians and the day ends with milk with turmeric.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also interacted with the 30 COVID volunteers who have themselves recovered from the infection and are now offering their services at the Centre. Calling them COVID Warriors, he thanked them for their contribution and dedication.

The Health Minister was informed that out of 10,200 beds, 2,000 are in use right now. There are 88 enclosures each with 100 to 116 beds capacity with two enclosures supervised by one Nursing Station. 10 per cent of the beds comprise the dedicated COVID Health Centre with oxygen support. As on date, 123 patients are admitted out of which 5 patients with co-morbidities have been shifted to hospitals for tertiary care.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

India poised to emerge as world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country

AMN India is poised to emerge as the world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country. Union ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

MARQUEE

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

WEB DESK To showcase the benefits about our country’s ancient form of health science, Tourism Ministry co ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!