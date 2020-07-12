Dr Harsh Vardhan lauds services of medical staff and ITBP personnel at COVID Care Centre

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today visited the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Chhatarpur in New Delhi and reviewed the status of COVID-19 management at the centre. The 10,200-bedded COVID Care Centre has been developed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) as part of coordinated efforts of the Centre and Delhi Government to bolster the containment measures.

Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed satisfaction at the level of preparedness of the COVID Centre. He said, government has ramped up the public healthcare infrastructure across the country to combat COVID-19. He commended the coordinated efforts of the Delhi district authorities and ITBP personnel which resulted in building this facility in a record 10 days.

Dr Harsh Vardhan visited the Nursing Stations of RSSB and lauded the selfless work and dedicated services being provided by the doctors, nursing staff and all others. After donning the PPE, the Health Minister interacted with nearly 12 patients and inquired about their health and wellbeing, in addition to the facilities and healthcare that they receive at the centre.

The patients expressed satisfaction at the care they are receiving. He also visited the kitchen area of RSSB followed by an inspection of Stores. The healthcare facility follows naturopathy and protocols of Ayurveda for boosting immunity of the in-patients at the Centre. They are given Ayurvedic Kadha in the morning followed by meals as advised by dieticians and the day ends with milk with turmeric.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also interacted with the 30 COVID volunteers who have themselves recovered from the infection and are now offering their services at the Centre. Calling them COVID Warriors, he thanked them for their contribution and dedication.

The Health Minister was informed that out of 10,200 beds, 2,000 are in use right now. There are 88 enclosures each with 100 to 116 beds capacity with two enclosures supervised by one Nursing Station. 10 per cent of the beds comprise the dedicated COVID Health Centre with oxygen support. As on date, 123 patients are admitted out of which 5 patients with co-morbidities have been shifted to hospitals for tertiary care.