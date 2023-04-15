Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rules, harmful content like betting and wagering will not be permitted on the internet. He said, the Government has made a framework to mitigate user harm and make sure that the internet is safe and trusted.

The Minister was interacting with Senior Advisor of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Kanchan Gupta over amended IT Rules 2021 on Twitter space yesterday. He said, online gaming is very exciting and expanding very fast and therefore, online gaming of all types is permitted on the internet, except for those that make real money and wagering or cause addiction to users and are harmful to children.