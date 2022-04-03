Harmanpreet’s  hat-trick helps India beat England 4-3 in Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi

Bhubaneswar,3 April: Defender Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick to enable India overpower England 4-3 in the second leg of their Hockey Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

Interestingly All seven goals in the game came through the penalty corners.

India had beaten England in Penalty shoot out in the first leg on Saturday.

With this win (three points) India further consolidated their top position in the league with 21 points from 10 matches. England, is lying seventh with two wins and seven points.

Besides Harmanpreet Singh ( 25’, 25’, 42’) the other goal getter for India was Manpreet Singh (15’)

England reduced the margin via Liam Sanford (6’), David Condon (38’) and Sam Ward (43’).

India opened the match cautiously as England once again scored first to take the lead in the sixth minute. Liam Sanford from the far post neatly converted a penalty corner to give the visitors an early lead.

Just like yesterday, India were quick to equalise as Manpreet Singh scored his first goal for India since 2019 by converting a penalty corner.

In the second quarter, the hosts took the lead via Harmanpreet Singh’s 100th-career goal in the 25th minute through a penalty corner.

Shortly after, India upped the ante and earned yet another penalty corner. This time, Harmanpreet Singh with a powerful drag flick beat the goalkeeper to make it 3-1 .

Trailing by two goals at the start of the third quarter, the visitors managed to penetrate the Indian circle on a few occasions.

They were finally rewarded with a penalty corner .David Condon converted to pull one back to make it 3-2 for the visitors.

Four minutes later, Harmanpreet brought up his hat-trick with another low strike to the right of the goalkeeper from a PC.(4-2)

England, reduced the deficit through Sam Ward with just two minutes to play in the third quarter.(4-3)

India crowded their defence to hold on to their one goal lead through the last quarter to take home the three points.

India will now host second-placed Germany on April 14 and 15 at the same venue.