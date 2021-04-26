Central govt asks States to set up more private centres before vaccination of all above 18 years begins
India becomes fastest country to administer 14 crore doses of Corona vaccine
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
Centre hikes allocation of Remdesivir injections to States
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana takes oath as 48th Chief Justice of India
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Apr 2021 05:43:04      انڈین آواز

Hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam of Bangladesh dissolves central committee

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has announed the dissolution of its 249 member central committee. In a facebook video message released on Sunday night, Chief of the Hefazat-e-Islam Junayed Babunagari announced that the central committee of Hefazat has been dissolved considering the overall situation in the country.

A few hours later, Secretary General of the dissolved committee Nurul Islam Jihadi announced the formation of a five member convening committee. Junaid Babunagari was named as the Amir of the dissolved committee. He also held the same position in the dissolved committee. Muhibullah Babunagari was named the Chief adviser of the convening committee. He held the same post in the dissolved central committee.

Nurul Islam Jihadi declared himself as the Secretary General of the Covening committee. He informed that the full convening committee will be announced soon.

Hefazat-e-Isalm has been accused of large-scale arson and violence in the country in the wake of protests during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh on March 26-27. Government of Bangladesh has taken a tough stance against the leaders of the Hefazat-e-Islam subsequent to the violent protests. 19 of its important leaders including many from the central committee have been arrested for their involvement in the violence and conspiracy in the country. At least 77 cases have been filed against Hefazat leaders and activists in Bangladesh.

In another development, the government recognised Madrasa board Al-Hayatul Ulayaa Lil-Jami’atil Qawmia announced on Sunday that students and teachers of the Qawmi madrasas will not take part in any political activity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win th ...

Hockey India mourns death of former international umpire Suresh Thakur

Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey India on Saturday mourned the death of former international umpire Suresh Kumar Th ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz