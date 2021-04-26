Hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam of Bangladesh dissolves central committee

AMN/ WEB DESK

The hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has announed the dissolution of its 249 member central committee. In a facebook video message released on Sunday night, Chief of the Hefazat-e-Islam Junayed Babunagari announced that the central committee of Hefazat has been dissolved considering the overall situation in the country.

A few hours later, Secretary General of the dissolved committee Nurul Islam Jihadi announced the formation of a five member convening committee. Junaid Babunagari was named as the Amir of the dissolved committee. He also held the same position in the dissolved committee. Muhibullah Babunagari was named the Chief adviser of the convening committee. He held the same post in the dissolved central committee.

Nurul Islam Jihadi declared himself as the Secretary General of the Covening committee. He informed that the full convening committee will be announced soon.

Hefazat-e-Isalm has been accused of large-scale arson and violence in the country in the wake of protests during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh on March 26-27. Government of Bangladesh has taken a tough stance against the leaders of the Hefazat-e-Islam subsequent to the violent protests. 19 of its important leaders including many from the central committee have been arrested for their involvement in the violence and conspiracy in the country. At least 77 cases have been filed against Hefazat leaders and activists in Bangladesh.

In another development, the government recognised Madrasa board Al-Hayatul Ulayaa Lil-Jami’atil Qawmia announced on Sunday that students and teachers of the Qawmi madrasas will not take part in any political activity.