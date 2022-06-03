FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jun 2022 02:57:02      انڈین آواز

Hardik Patel joins BJP, says he is a soldier in PM Modi’s army

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

SOKKA NEWS

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat, former Congress leader Hardik Patel, who quit the grand old party last month, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying he would work as a soldier in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s army.

Patel, who shot into prominence in July 2015 by leading a Patidar reservation movement joined the BJP in the presence of party state chief CR Patil at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar.

Addressing a press conference after joining the BJP, Hardik Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel, party chief JP Nadda and state president CR Patil are working hard in the interest of the nation.

“I am joining the party as a sepoy in Narendrabhai’s army, just as a squirrel contributed to the construction of Ramsetu. I am ready to accept whatever responsibility the party gives me. This is my homecoming. My father used to help Anandiben, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat, as much as he could and serve the BJP,” he said.

“I had also asked the Congress for the role of a soldier in the party, but that did not happen. It may have been the first time that someone resigned to become a soldier,” he added.

Earlier today, Patel in a tweet said, “With the feelings of national interest, state interest, public interest, and social interest, I am going to start a new chapter from today. I will work as a small soldier in the noble work of service to the nation under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.”

On May 18, Patel resigned from the Congress and stated that Gujarat Congress leaders were least bothered to address real issues of the state but were more focussed on ensuring that the leaders who come from Delhi to Gujarat get a “chicken sandwich” on time.

In the recent past, senior leaders–Kapil Sibal and Sunil Jakhar had also resigned from the Congress.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

World champion Nikhat Zareen meets PM Modi, shows him her Gold medal

Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships, joi ...

India beat Japan 1-0 to win bronze at Asia Cup Men’s Hockey

In Asia Cup men’s hockey 2022 at Jakarta, team India produced a gritty performance to beat Japan 1-0 and cla ...

French Open: Top seed Iga Swiatek in action in Women’s Singles quarterfinals

https://twitter.com/rolandgarros/status/1531964171557945346?s=20&t=zaRf-qClB8uauOUOV7TYZg ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart