‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark 75 years of India’s Independence kicks off

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence kicked off today.

The campaign initiated as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ to commemorate India’s 75th anniversary of independence will run till August the 15th.

This Mann ki Baat programme last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to people to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes from August the 13th to the 15th.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared instances of countrymen’s enthusiasm for Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan from across the country. In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi said that every Indian is happy to see the tricolor waving in the water, land and sky of the country.

Prime Minister thanked countrymen for their spirit towards tricolor. He said, this bold scene of incomparable respect for the tricolor shows the enthusiasm and zeal of the Indians. Mr. Modi stressed that such tricolor yatras filled with future leaders of India are going to fill everyone with the spirit of patriotism.