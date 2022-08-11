‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ Post Offices offering National Flags at Rs 25

AMN

In order to ensure easy availability of National flags to the citizens of the country, the Post Offices across the country are selling National Flags at 25 rupees.

India Post is selling the National flag under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. Communication Ministry said, a large number of citizens are also ordering flags online through the ePost Office portal.

It said, Department of Post is delivering such flags without taking any delivery charges, to any address within the country. The Ministry has requested citizens to place their online orders before 12th August midnight to ensure timely delivery of National Flags.