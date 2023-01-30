‘Har Gaon Hariyali’ initiative records plantation of 90 lakh saplings during current fiscal in J&K

AMN

Government’s ambitious initiative ‘Har Gaon Hariyali’ in Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a plantation of 90 lakh saplings during the current fiscal against the set target of plantation of 1.35 Crore seedlings.

The UT Government launched this initiative in consonance with the vision of ‘Green Jammu and Kashmir’ to ensure sustainable development and promote climate justice across J&K.

The aim of the department is to bring two third geographical area of J&K under the forest and tree cover.

AIR Correspondent reports that the forest cover in J&K is about 55 percent, which is substantially higher than the national average of 24.56 percent. The ‘Har Gaon Haryali’ campaign was initiated in November 2021.