HAL to set up office in Kualalampur to promote its products and services in South East Asia

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed an MoU for establishing an office in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. The office in Malaysia will help HAL in tapping the new business opportunities for Fighter Lead in Trainer (FLIT) LCA and other requirements of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) like Su-30 MKM and Hawk upgrades.

It will reinforce the commitment of India in supporting the Malaysian Defence Forces and industry for sustainable aerospace and defence landscape in Malaysia.

HAL’s office in Kuala Lumpur will take up market promotion of HAL’s range of products and services not only in Malaysia but in entire South East Asia.HAL had submitted a proposal to Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Malaysia during October 2021 for supply of 18 FLIT LCAs against a global tender issued by RMAF.

The final winner of the tender is expected to be declared soon by Malaysian authorities. LCA Tejas stands a fair chance of selection in the bid as it meets all the parameters sought by RMAF.

Further, being one of the largest producer of Russian-origin Su-30 aircraft, HAL has capabilities to extend the required support to RMAF for Su-30 MKM fleet which is facing low serviceability issues due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

HAL can support RMAF for upgrading their Hawk fleet as well. Other HAL platforms like HTT-40, Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) etc., have the potential to be inducted by RMAF in future.

Among others Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar and B N Reddy, High Commissioner of India in Malaysia were present.