Haj package costs reduced by around Rs 50,000 under new Haj Policy: Govt

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government of India has said that for the first time, Haj package costs have been reduced by around 50 thousand rupees under the new Haj Policy.

Minority Affairs Ministry said that this new landmark Haj Policy will bring financial relief to the pilgrims. It said, for the first time, under the new Haj Policy there will also be no application charges for those applying for Haj.

The Ministry said, under it there will be wide choice of embarkation points and special arrangements are made for ladies, infants, divyangjan and the elderly.