Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, says ‘traditional barriers of religion are slowly dissipating’
Privacy policy on hold till enactment of data privacy law: WhatsApp
Govt appeals to people not to lower guard as threat of Coronavirus is not over
Don’t act on notices to CAA protestors for recovering damages: SC to UP govt
Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic to face Matteo Berrettini in men’s final
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jul 2021 09:56:18      انڈین آواز

Haiti: Interim government requests troops from US, UN to help secure country

Leave a comment
Published On: By

After the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haiti has asked for foreign troops to protect its ports, airports and other infrastructure. The US and UN have not announced any plans to provide military assistance.

WEB DESK

Haiti’s interim government on Friday urged the US and United Nations to send troops to help secure the country, after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

“We definitely need assistance and we’ve asked our international partners for help. We believe our partners can assist the national police in resolving the situation,” Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph told a news agency

The US had already offered the services of the FBI and other agents a day after the murder of Moishe by gunmen who entered his residence. However, a senior US official said there are no plans to provide Haiti with military assistance “at this time.”

Earlier a group of Haiti senators declared Senate leader Joseph Lambert as provisional president on Friday.

It comes two days after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead in his home.

Yet, the move has been ignored by interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph. The United Nations views Joseph as Haiti’s legitimate leader until elections are held later this year.

“I’m not interested in a power struggle,” Joseph told the Associated Press news agency. “There’s only one way people can become president in Haiti. And that’s through elections.”

The move by the Haitian senators will likely plunge the country further into a constitutional crisis.

Haiti’s constitution states Moise should have been replaced by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, but he died of COVID-19 recently.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Every match is important so I will take it match by match. : PV Sindhu

By Harpal Singh Bedi Medal contender PV Sindhu feels that she has received a good draw at the Tokyo Games b ...

Wimbledon: Berrettini makes history for Italy

No.7 seed extends winning streak on grass with victory in four sets over Hubert Hurkacz Novak Djokovic to f ...

Good work done so far under Kiren Rijiju will continue; Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Harpal Singh Bedi  Anurag Thakur on Thursday took charge as the 17th sports minister of the country succe ...

خبرنامہ

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

دلیپ کمار ہمارے عہد کے ورسٹائل و لیجنڈری اداکار تھے،: عمران خان

WEB DESK پاکستان کے وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے بولی وڈ لیجنڈری اداک ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz