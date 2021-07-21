Haiti: Ariel Henry sworn in as new PM

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ariel Henry has been sworn in as the new prime minister of Haiti, around two weeks after the country’s President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated. Moise had asked Henry to take up the role days before he was murdered in the capital Port-au-Prince. Ariel Henry could not take over the post immediately as he was locked in a political tussle with Claude Joseph, the country’s interim PM at the time of the attack.

However, Joseph stepped down on Monday paving the way not only for Henry’s swearing-in but also for elections in September this year. After taking the oath, Henry said that one of his priorities would be to reassure the people that the government will do everything to restore order and security. The inauguration took place as an official memorial began for Moïse, who was killed at his private residence on 7 July. Jovenel Moïse was killed on 7th July. He had ruled by decree in Haiti since 2018.