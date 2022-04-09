FreeCurrencyRates.com

Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 32 years in jail by Pakistani court

AMN

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Friday sentenced Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed to 32 years in jail in two more terror financing cases.

The 70-year-old radical cleric had already been sentenced to 36 years in prison in five previous cases. The complete sentence of 68 years will be served concurrently.

In two FIRs filed by the Punjab Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Ejaz Ahmad Bhuttar sentenced Saeed to 32 years in prison. Saeed was also fined PKR 340,000 by the court.

Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist for whom the US has a USD 10 million bounty, was apprehended in a terror-financing case in July 2019.

The JuD, which is led by Saeed, is the cover group for the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), which was responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 166 people were killed, including six Americans.

