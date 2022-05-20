Gyanvapi mosque case: SC stays trial court proceedings till Friday

AMN / New Delhi

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Varanasi civil court (lower court) to desist from hearing, till tomorrow, the Gyanvapi Survey case today, after the lawyer for the Hindu party, sought an adjournment in SC for a day.

“We adjourn the Gyanvapi Mosque case to tomorrow,” the three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Dr. Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud said.

The Apex Court recorded the submission of the advocate for the Plaintiff (Rakhi Singh and others) in the Varanasi Court that they will not proceed with the suit proceedings till tomorrow.

The three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Dr. Chandrachud, and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and P. S. Narasimha said that the matter will be listed at 3 pm tomorrow for hearing before the same three-judge Bench.

The matter was mentioned by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain for the Hindu party. He submitted that his senior, and advocate in the case, Hari Shankar Jain is unwell and will be able to attend the Court tomorrow only, and thereby this matter be deferred till tomorrow.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi for the appellant (Muslim Committee) submitted that there is urgency in the matter since similar matters are pending in other parts of the country.

He also submitted that the trial court is proceeding with the matter and that an application has been filed for the demolition of a certain structure.

The matter was mentioned by the petitioner’s (The Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid) senior lawyer, Huzefa Ahmadi, in the morning on May 13, Friday for an early hearing, to which, the Supreme Court refused to pass any interim order on that day. But, it, however, had said that it will go through the papers and documents and will list them for hearing.

The Supreme Court had on May 13, Friday, refused to pass any order in the appeal mentioned by the Petitioner, The Committee of management of the Anjuman-e intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, against the Allahabad High Court’s order which allowed an advocate commissioner to survey the Gyanvapi mosque.