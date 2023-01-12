Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali invites Indian business community to invest in his country

AMN

Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali today invited Indian business community to invest in his country as the opportunities are enormous. Addressing India-Guyana Business Meeting in New Delhi this afternoon, the visiting dignitary said Guyana is ready to simplify the process to enable private sector to invest. He added that Guyana has been blessed with natural resources. He said his government is making all efforts to make Guyana the number One eco-tourism facility in the world. He invited Indian private sector to invest in the opportunities arising out of this.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for External Affairs ‎Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said the Guyanese President’s visit to India has provided renewed momentum to bilateral ties between India and Guyana. He said trade and economic relations are a vital component of the friendship between India and Guyana.