Gurbani maestro Nirmal Singh Khalsa dies of COVID-19 in Amritsar

Nirmal Singh Khalsa, a noted singer of Sikh ‘Gurbani’ hymns, died of the novel coronavirus in Amritsar early morning today. According to Health officials, it is the first death due to Covid-19 in Amritsar and the fifth death in the state.

Nirmal Singh Khalsa was 62. He was the former Hazoori Raagi at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Nirmal Singh Khalsa received the Padma Shri in 2009 for his contribution to Gurbani music. He was found positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Chandigarh Administration has sealed a house in sector 27 of Chandigarh, where Nirmal Singh Khalsa had performed a Kirtan on March 19. Sources told AIR News that around 150 devotees had participated in the Kirtan.