Gunman kills seven people in US

WEB DESK

In the United States, a gunman killed seven people before being arrested in California, just two days after another shooting claimed 11 lives at a dance hall in the state.

The attacker was identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, a local resident. He was found with a semi-automatic pistol that may have been used in the attack. Police said four people were killed and one critically injured at a farm, while three were shot dead at a nearby trucking business. Investigators have not yet provided a motive for this attack.