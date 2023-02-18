Gunman kills 6 people in southern state of Mississippi

WEB DESK

A gunman in United States killed six people in a small rural town in the southern state of Mississippi last night, February 17, local officials said.

A suspect has been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder. A shotgun and two handguns were recovered from the suspect. Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County.

The shootings all occurred in Arkabutla, a town consisting of fewer than 300 people which is situated some 64 kilometres south of Memphis, Tennessee. President Joe Biden condemned the shooting and urged Congress to enact gun control that would include background checks, an assault weapons ban and requiring safe storage of guns.