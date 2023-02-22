AMN

Gulab Chand Kataria takes oath as Governor of Assam at a solemn programme held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati today.

Kataria is the 31st Governor of the state and he succeeds Professor Jagdish Mukhi as the Governor who demitted Office on completing his term. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria hails from Udaipur, Rajasthan. He is the former Home Minister of Rajasthan and Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly prior to his appointment as Governor. He also represented Udaipur constituency in the 9th Lok Sabha.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and several of his Cabinet colleagues were present on the occasion.