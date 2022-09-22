Gujarati film Chhello Show is India’s official entry for Oscars 2023

AMN

The Gujarati film Chhello Show has been announced as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023.

The Film Federation of India has announced India’s official entry to the 95th Academy Awards. It has been selected in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is set to release in theatres on October 14 in India.

Chhello Show, which is titled Last Film Show in English, had its world premiere as the opening film at Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival and has won multiple awards across various international film festivals.

Director of the film Pan Nalin has thanked the Film Federation of India and jury members for selecting his film for the Oscars.

Chhello Show is a coming-of-age drama, which revolves around a 9-year-old boy who resides in a remote village in India and his love affair with cinema. The film shows how the little boy spends a summer watching films from the projection booth.