Gujarat witnesses high-voltage campaigning for assembly elections

Election campaigning has intensified in Gujarat with the star campaigners touring the constituencies to woo the voters. BJP launched the intense poll campaign for the second phase today. Party’s National President JP Nadda led the poll campaign by addressing marathon rallies in Shahara, Chanasma and Siddhpur in North and Central Gujarat. Mr. Nadda hit the opposition on casteism and polarization politics. Several Union Ministers including Amit Shah intensively campaigned for the party today. Mr. Shah addressed three public meetings today at Khambhat, Tharad, Deesa. Addressing a rally at Dariyapur in Ahmedabad, Congress’s star campaigner Kanaiyya Kumar criticised the government on the Morbi tragedy. AAP Chief Arvind Kejariwal also addressed rallies at Khambhaliya and Surat to woo the voters.

There will be a tripartite struggle between BJP Congress and AAP in the tribal belt of the state which is spread over 14 districts from Ambaji in the north to Umbergaon in the south.

In the last assembly elections, out of 27 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes, the Congress had won 15, the BJP eight, the Bharatiya Tribal Party two and one seat was won by an independent candidate. But this time BJP is working on a strategy to win 20 seats from these regions. Many senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah are campaigning here. On the other hand, the Congress is trying to maintain its dominance in these areas. But just before the elections, the party got a jolt when senior most MLA of the party and prominent tribal leader Mohansinh Rathva joined the BJP. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party is also trying to make inroads in the tribal areas, making the contest triangular. It will be interesting to see whether the BJP will be successful with its strategy due to the changed situation or the Congress will remain dominant in this area.

