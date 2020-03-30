FreeCurrencyRates.com

Gujarat, TN, Kerala, Punjab, Uttarakhand report increase in COVID-19 cases

The total number of positive cases for COVID-19 rose to 69 in Gujarat today. According to the State Health Department, five new cases were reported in Bhavnagar and one in Ahmedabad today.

Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Jayanti said, all the five cases reported in Bhavnagar were due to local transmission. With this, the total cases of local transmission have gone up to 33 in the state.

One death was also reported in Bhavnagar today taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to six in the state. A 45-year old female who was suffering from brain disease died in Bhavnagar today.

In Tamil Nadu, seventeen new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today, taking the total number of patients to 67. This is the biggest ever single-day count of the Covid-19-positive cases in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

More Covid-19 positive have been confirmed in Kerala. AIR correspondent reports, 32 more Covid-19 positive cases are confirmed in Kerala, taking the total number of infected patients in the State to 213.Among the newly confirmed cases 17 people had returned from abroad and 15 are primary contact individuals .More than 1,57,000 people are under observation in the State.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the well being of all police men will be taken care who are in forefront ensuring the lockdown guidelines are strictly followed.The movements of goods in the State is categorized into 3 depending on the priority, in which medicine, LPG etc is in the first priority list, Fruits, vegetables etc in the second list.Free ration will be distributed in the State from April 1st. Meanwhile in the incident of large gathering of migrant labourers in Payippatu in kottayam, one person is arrested for conspiracy.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Punjab has risen to 39 after a Naya Gaon resident tested positive in PGI Chandigarh today. The number of Covid 19 positive cases in Punjab has risen to 13.

In Chandigarh four new persons tested positive today, including a young NRI couple who returned from Canada. The cases also included two positive cases of 40 year old women and a 23 year old young man.

In Uttarakhand, 7 persons have been found positive for COVID-19. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked that all Private Nursing Homes and Clinics should treat other than corona patients to ease pressure on government hospitals.

