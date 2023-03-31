Gujarat Titans to face Chennai Super Kings in 16th edition of IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today

AMN

In Cricket, the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to be played between Gujarat Titans(GT) and Chennai Super Kings(CSK) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, today at 730 PM.

At present Indian Premier League is set to play with 10 teams in total which makes a total of 70 league matches excluding the playoff and final match which decides the winner.

As many as 12 venues from across the length and breadth of the country will host the marquee league, with the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad serving as the curtain-raiser today.