Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings in inaugural match of IPL

Ahmedabad

In IPL Cricket, Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the inaugural match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last night. Chasing 179 for victory, Gujarat Titans overhauled the target with 5 wickets in hand and 4 balls to spare. Earlier, put into bat, Chennai Super Kings scored 178 for 7 in the stipulated 20 overs. Gujarat’s Subhman Gill scored 63 off 36 while Chennai’s Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 92 off 50 balls. 

Chennai’s Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up 3 wickets while Gujarat Titan’s Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Alzarri Joseph grabbed a couple of wickets each. Rashid Khan was adjudged player of the match. Today, April 1, Punjab Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at 3.30 pm in Mohali, while Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Delhi Capitals at 7.30 pm in Lucknow

خبرنامہ

جامعہ محمدیہ کے ڈاکٹر نوید حسین کی ڈیزائن “سولر ریڈیشن فرنس” پیٹنٹ ہوئی

شمسی توانائی کو حرارتی توانائی میں تبدیل کرنے والا  شمسی تاب ...

مدھیہ پردیش کے شہر اِندور میں، ایک مندر کی چھت گِرجانے کے حادثے میں تیرہ افراد ہلاک

اندور کے، مہادیو جھولے لال مندر میں، ایک باﺅلی کی چھت گِر جا ...

مرکز نے ریاستوں کو کووڈ کے معاملات میں چوکس رہنے میں کسی قسم کی لاپرواہی کے خلاف خبردار کیا ہے۔

کووڈ19- کیلئے تیاریوں کا جائزہ لینے کی خاطر صحت کے مرکزی سیکری ...

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

