Gujarat ready to go for first phase of assembly polls

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

The election commission has made all necessary arrangements to ensure free and fair elections for first phase in Gujarat.

Voting will be held for 89 constituencies of Saurashtra, Kutch, and South Gujarat in the first phase of polling tomorrow.

More than two crore 39 lakh voters will decide the fate of 788 candidates in this phase.

A total of 25 thousand 430 polling booths have been set up in the 19 districts that will go for polling tomorrow. Each constituency will have one eco-friendly, one model polling booth and one polling booth manned by Divyang people.

Apart from these, there will be 611 Sakhi polling booths where all the polling and police staff will be women while 18 Yuva Polling booths will be manned by young staff. There will be some unique polling booths in this phase including one inside the Gir forest for a lone voter, another one at a shipping container, and yet another on an island in the Arabian sea. Voter Information Slips have been distributed in all the poll-bound districts.

Meanwhile, poll campaigning has been intensified in Central and North Gujarat, which will go for polling in the second phase on the 5th of next month. The counting of votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections is scheduled to be taken up on the 8th of December.