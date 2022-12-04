Gujarat ready for second and final phase of assembly elections 

AMN / WEB DESK

The Election Commission has made all necessary arrangements to ensure peaceful and error free polling for second phase of elections in Gujarat tomorrow. A total of 93 seats will go to the polls in 14 districts, covering North and Central Gujarat in the final phase.

Polling will start at 8 am and conclude at 5 pm. Polling will be held at over 26 thousand booths and webcasting will be conducted in half of the booths. Special care will be taken for senior citizens, women and Divyang voters during the day of election. Over 2.51 crore voters will decide the fate of 833 candidates in this phase of polls. The first phase of polling was held peacefully on 1st of this month. Counting of votes will be held on 8th of this month.

The second phase of election witnessed star studded campaign that includes glittering road shows and massive rallies. Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , several Union ministers, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi Chief Minister and Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for their respective party candidates. While the ruling BJP appealed people to vote for them to continue the good works being done by the party, the Aam Aadmi Party promised to replicate the Delhi model in Gujarat if they voted to power. The Congress hoped that voters will support them for development and growth in the state. Political fate of several high profile candidates will be decided in this phase.