Gujarat Polls: Election campaign continued in the state

AMN

In Gujarat, even after being a weekend, the election campaign continued throughout the day. Prominent State and national leaders of all parties including BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party are commanding the campaign. BJP’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi presented the party’s point of views on various issues in Ahmedabad today.

On the other hand, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Kerala State BJP President K Surendran will campaign in Gujarat tomorrow. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann participated in the road-shows in Bhavnagar district today, while the Congress released its manifesto for the Gujarat assembly elections. Election campaigning is likely to pick up pace in the state from Monday.

