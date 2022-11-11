FreeCurrencyRates.com

Gujarat Polls: 1st randomization of EVM-VV PET completed; Chatbots to be used for 1st time in state elections

AMN

First randomization of EVM-VV PET has been completed in Gujarat and the second randomization will be conducted after finalizing the list of candidates. Briefing media in Gandhinagar, Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat P Bharati said no serious complaints of violation of code of conduct have been received so far.

Ms Bharati added that senior citizens above 80 years, persons with disabilities and Covid 19 patients can vote from home through postal ballots by submitting 12 D forms in this election. She said the commission has received 25,000 12 D forms till date.

She said, Chatbots will be used for the first time in Gujarat elections this time. Through this facility, voters can see information from election commission through automated chat on WhatsApp number.

