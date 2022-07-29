Gujarat: PM launches India’s first International Bullion Exchange

AMN / Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched India’s first International Bullion Exchange at Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) City in Gandhinagar. He also launched NSE IFSC-SGX Connect and laid the foundation stone of the headquarters of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) at GIFT City.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said IFSCA will support innovation and become a catalyst for growth opportunities. He said finance and technology are now linked with each other and India has an edge and experience in technology, science, and software.

He said India has now joined countries like USA, UK, and Singapore from where global finance is given direction. Expressing happiness over the progress of Fintech the Prime Minister said, when there was a global economic recession and policy paralysis in India in 2008, Gujarat was taking new and big steps in the field of Fintech which has progressed so far.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also participated in this event.