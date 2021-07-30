Gujarat: Over 50% of population receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccines

AMN

More than 50 percent of the eligible population of Gujarat has received at least one dose of Covid vaccines. The State Health Department said nearly 3.26 crores people in the state have been vaccinated in the state so far.

In Gujarat, A total of 2.48 crore people aged above 18 years old have got their first dose so far that is 50 per cent of their total population. The count of people who have so far received both doses of the vaccine has gone up to 77.57 lakhs. This means, 15.72 per cent of the total eligible population has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Talking to AIR, State Immunization Officer Dr Nayan Jani said In Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Vadodara ,Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar municipal corporations, more than 60 percent of the eligible population received the first dose of anti-covid vaccines.