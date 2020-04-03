Gujarat govt to distribute over 25,000 N 95 masks to private doctors

AMN

Gujarat government today announced to distribute over 25,000 N 95 masks for free of cost to private doctors in wake of COVID-19.

Secretary to CM Ashwani Kumar said that these masks were handed over to Indian Medical Association for the safety of private doctors who are giving their service in the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile free distribution of essential rations to migrant workers commenced from today in the state.

Mr Kumar said the government is monitoring the supply of essential commodities including vegetables and milk in view of the lockdown.