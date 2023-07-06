Gujarat: Govt inks six MoUs with private industries for mangrove plantation under MISHTI scheme

In Gujarat, the mangroves will be planted over 3000 hectares area of land to conserve coastal ecosystems. Gujarat government inked six MoUs with private industries for the mangrove plantation under the MISHTI scheme at Dwarka in the presence of Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.





Addressing the Hariyali Mahotsav at Dwaraka in Gujarat, Mr. Yadav said India has devised a unique biodiversity conservation model through a holistic approach. He also underlined the critical role of mangroves in preventing coastal erosion. Mr. Yadav also participated in the mangrove plantation drive in Dwarka and congratulated the Gujarat government for joining hands with private players for the plantation of mangroves in the State.



He said the initiative will aid restoration and conservation of mangroves and achieve India’s carbon sink targets. Gujarat State Environment Minister Mulu Bera was also present on the occasion.