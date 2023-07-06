इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2023 11:44:33      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Gujarat: Govt inks six MoUs with private industries for mangrove plantation under MISHTI scheme

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In Gujarat, the mangroves will be planted over 3000 hectares area of land to conserve coastal ecosystems. Gujarat government inked six MoUs with private industries for the mangrove plantation under the MISHTI scheme at Dwarka in the presence of Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.



Addressing the Hariyali Mahotsav at Dwaraka in Gujarat, Mr. Yadav said India has devised a unique biodiversity conservation model through a holistic approach. He also underlined the critical role of mangroves in preventing coastal erosion.  Mr. Yadav also participated in the mangrove plantation drive in Dwarka and congratulated the Gujarat government for joining hands with private players for the plantation of mangroves in the State.

He said the initiative will aid restoration and conservation of mangroves and achieve India’s carbon sink targets. Gujarat State Environment Minister Mulu Bera was also present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اِسرو کا کہنا ہے کہ14 جولائی کو سری ہری کوٹا سے چندریان-تین چھوڑا جائے گا

بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق کی تنظیم اِسرو نے کہا ہے کہ اِس ماہ کی 14 ...

بھارت نے کناڈا کی حکومت سے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی سفارتکاروں کے تحفظ کو یقینی بنانے کیلئے تمام اقدامات کرے

امور خارجہ کی وزارت نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ کنیڈا میں بھارت ...

ایس سی او کے سربراہان مملکت نے نئی دلّی اعلامیے کو منظوری دے دی ہے۔

شنگھائی تعاون تنظیم کے رہنماؤں نے آج نئی دلی اعلامیہ منظور ک ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on 14th July from Sriharikota: ISRO

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that Chandrayaan 3 will be launched on the 14 ...

Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle

AMN Chandrayaan Three spacecraft has been integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle at Satish Dhawan Sp ...

@Powered By: Logicsart