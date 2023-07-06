इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2023 11:32:10      انڈین آواز
Gujarat govt doubles insurance cover under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya scheme

AMN

Gujarat government has doubled the insurance cover under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana from the 11th of July. Now, the beneficiaries of PMAY will get an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakhs instead of the earlier 5 lakhs. 

Talking to the media, the State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said the decision will benefit nearly 1.78 crore Ayushman Bharat card holders in the state. He added that the beneficiaries will get a free of cost medical treatment over two thousand government hospitals and 795 private hospitals in the state under PMAY.

AIR correspondent reports more than 39 lakh claims have been received in Gujarat under PMAY. The state ranks fifth in the country in terms of number of claims and has secured second position in terms of amount of claims cleared under PMAY so far. The claims worth over 2800 crore have been cleared in the state so far. 

