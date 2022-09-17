Gujarat govt decides to implement remaining allowances of 7th pay commission

AMN

Gujarat government has decided to implement the remaining allowances of 7th pay commission for its employees. Briefing the media in Gandhinagar, state education Minister Jitubhai Vaghani said the state government has accepted various demands of the employees with respect to pay and pension.

Mr Vaghani said the employees recruited before 1st April 2005 will be included in the old pension scheme and GPF as per the central government. The CPF contribution of the government has been increased to 14 percent from the 10 percent.

The female employees can now avail the maternity leave from the date actual of appointment, he added.

The financial aid for the death of government employee on duty has also been increased to 14 lakhs from the current 8 lakhs. The government has also decided to increase the medical allowance from the current 300 rupees to 1000 Rupees.