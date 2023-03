AMN

The Gujarat government has announced a 330-crore rupees package for onion and potato growing farmers in the state for transportation and storage of the produce.

Announcing the relief in the assembly yesterday, the State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said that the decision was taken amid a drop in rates of potato and onions.

The government has also decided to provide financial aid of Rs 240 crore to potato growers affected by a fall in prices due to high production.