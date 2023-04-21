Gujarat: Court acquits all accused including Maya Kodnani in Naroda Patiya Case

AMN / WEB DESK

A special Court in Ahmedabad Thursday acquitted all the 69 accused, including former Minister Maya Kodnani in the 2002 Naroda Gam massacre case.

Special judge Shubhada Baxi pronounced the verdict today after concluding the proceedings of the 21-year-old case in the last week. On February 28, 2002, during a protest bandh against the Godhra massacre, 11 people were killed during communal riots in Naroda area of Ahmedabad city. Of the 86 accused in the case, 17 were abated during the course of the trial, leaving 69 accused in the trial.