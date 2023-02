AMN

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel today launched the sixth phase of Sujalam-Sufalam Jal Abhiyan at Khoraj in Gandhinagar. The campaign aims to raise the groundwater level and maximize the use of rainwater will be held for 104 days till 31st May. Various developmental works for the deepening of lakes, delisting works of check dams, and reservoirs, construction of new check dams, forest ponds, and farm ponds, and cleaning of canals and banks will be carried out across the state.