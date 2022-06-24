Gujarat CM launches 17th ‘Shala Praveshotsav’

AMN

In Gujarat, the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the 17th ‘Shala Praveshotsav’, the drive to enrol students in primary schools in the state from today. The three-day enrollment drive begins from Memadpur primary school in Vadgam taluka of Banaskantha district. Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Patel said that the dropout rate of students’ reduced drastically following the mass enrolment drives of the children. He said that the drop out rate has been reduced to just 3.07 percent from 37.22 percent in 2002. He said that the priority of the state government is to see that every child has access to education. According to official sources, the state officials including IAS and IPS officers and Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly will visit different schools of the state and enrol children in Class I.