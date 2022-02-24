Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates 12th edition of state-wide Garib Kalyan Mela

AMN

Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel today inaugurated the 12th edition of state wide Garib Kalyan Mela from Dahod. The purpose of the Mela is to provide direct benefits of various government schemes to the poor. The three-day campaign will be held in 33 districts- 4 metros across the state.

Addressing on the occasion, CM Bhupendra Patel said Garib Kalyan Mela has gifted the poor with self-esteem and power. He added that nearly 1 crore 47 lakh needy people have been directly provided with assistance of Rs. 26 thousand crore during the last 11 editions of Garib Kalyan Melas. Mr Patel said Self-reliant India will come true from by providing hand-to-hand benefits to the poor.