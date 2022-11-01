FreeCurrencyRates.com

Gujarat Bridge Collapse: 9 arrested; 134 dead, rescue operation underway

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

As many as nine people were arrested by the police in connection with the cable bill collapse tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference, Rajkot Range IG Ashok Kumar Yadav said the nine persons arrested today include the two from the management of Oreva, the company that repaired the bridge, ticket collectors, and bridge repair contractors among others. Police informed that the investigation is being carried out by SIT.

Meanwhile, the security agencies have so far rescued over 220 people who were feared drowned in the river after the collapse. Morbi collector GT Pandya informed that the rescue operation is still going on in the River Machchhu to trace the two missing persons after the bridge collapse. Mr. Pandya further added that 70 people have been discharged from the hospital after treatment while there are 17 injured are under treatment at Rajkot and Morbi hospitals at present.

Nearly 132 people including women and children lost their lives after the suspension cable bridge on River Machchhu collapsed yesterday evening.

