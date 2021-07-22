Gujarat: Banas Dairy to install 50 MW solar plant

AMN
After the success in milk production, Banas Dairy, the biggest milk cooperative in Asia has decided to set up a separate cooperative body to generate electricity on its own. The dairy located in Banaskantha district of North Gujarat will install a 50 MegaWatt (MW) solar plant that will help cut electricity cost of the dairy by 25 per cent.
Chairman of Banas Dairy Shankar Chaudhary said, every year, Banas Dairy and the village-level milk cooperatives need 200 crore rupees worth of electricity. To cut the expenses spent on electricity bills, the dairy has planned to set a separate cooperative body which can help produce electricity. He said, this will save electricity costs by 20-25 per cent. This initiative is really a right step towards strengthening the cooperative sector in the country.