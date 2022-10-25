Gujarat Assembly Election: BJP to start process of candidate selection process from October 27

AMN

While public campaigning programs are on hold due to festival of Diwali, the ruling Bhartiya Janata party- BJP is utilising festive days to further strengthen its organisation ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections that are likely to be held in the first week of December this year.

Union Home minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah is on a 6-day visit of Gujarat for interaction with local leaders from district presidents to delegates and sarpanch of important villages. He is having discussions with probable assembly election candidates and asking them to provide strategy of winning the election.

In each of such zone-wise meeting, state chief minister Bhupendra Patel, state party chief CR Patil and state party general secretary Ratnakar also remained present along with Amit Shah.

Today, after having meetings in each zone of South, Central and North Gujarat, on 4th day he is having similar meeting in Prabhas patan, Somnath.

Earlier speaking to media person in Palanpur, Mr Shah said, preparations right from micro planning election and both management to victory processions are done in such meetings.

The party held five Gaurav Yatras also to inform the people regarding development works done by central and state BJP governments.

Prime minister Narendra Modi also addressed to massive party meetings at Anand in Central Gujarat and jaam kandorana in Saurashtra region.

The next stage of the campaign will start with Gujarati new year get- together programs and morcha wise gathering covering several assembly seats in urban Gujarati areas where Gaurav Yatra had not reached.

Party observeres are going to start the process of candidate selection from 27th October. It is to be believed that the election commission will declare the model code of conduct in next one week or so.

After declaration of assembly elections massive party campaign will start across the state for over a month-long period.