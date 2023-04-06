Gujarat: Amit Shah unveils 54 feet high statue of Lord Hanuman in Salangpur

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today unveiled the 54 feet high statue of Lord Hanuman in Salangpur town of Botad district of Gujarat today on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Mr. Shah also inaugurated the new Community Kitchen of the temple today which can serve nearly 4 thousand pilgrims at a time.

Addressing the devotees, Mr. Shah said the flag of Indian culture has been raised high in the world under the reign of BJP. All the major pilgrim centres of the country including Kashi and Somnath have been redeveloped under the BJP rule.

The Minister also offered prayers to Lord Hanuman at Salangpur along with his family.