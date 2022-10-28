FreeCurrencyRates.com

Gujarat achieves 100 percent household tap connections under Jal Jeevan Mission

Gujarat has been declared as a 100 percent ‘Har Ghar Jal’ state. It means all households in rural areas have access to safe drinking water through taps in the state.

As per the government data, all 91,73,378 houses in the state now have water connections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Gujarat as the state was declared as 100 percent ‘Har Ghar Jal’. Responding to a tweet by Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel on the 100 percent completion of Har Ghar Jal, Mr Modi praised the enthusiasm of the people of the state.

Prime Minister congratulated the people of Gujarat and said, this shows the enthusiasm of the people towards jal Shakti.

In another tweet, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi called it yet another achievement on the occasion of Gujarati New Year. He said, Gujarat is now the third big state, after Haryana and Telangana that has now declared completion of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Jal Jeevan Mission focuses on water service delivery and not just building water supply infrastructure.

The motto of the Jal Jeevan Mission is ‘no one is left out’, thus ensuring every household irrespective of its socio-economic status, gets tap water supply. Under the scheme, the government plans to provide potable tap water to all the villages in the country by 2024.

