Gujarat: 15 people crushed to death by truck in Surat

AMN

15 people sleeping on the roadside were crushed to death when they were run over by a truck in Kosamba village near Surat late last night in Gujarat. According to Police, all the deceased were labourers belonging to Banswara district in Rajasthan.

A speeding truck collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane after which the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and drove it over the pavement where the labourers were sleeping. Twelve persons were killed on the spot, while three more succumbed to the injuries in the hospital.

The deceased include eight women and one child. Six injured including truck driver and cleaner have been admitted to the SMIMER Hospital in Surat.

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed sadness at the road accident in Surat, Gujarat. In a tweet, Mr Kovind offered his condolences to the families of the dead and wished the injured quick recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed sadness over the tragic accident in Surat, Gujarat. In a tweet today, Mr. Modi said, the loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic and his thoughts are with the bereaved families.

He said, ex-gratia of two lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and 50 thousand rupees each would be given to the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. Mr. Modi prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of labourers in an accident. Mr. Rupani also announced financial assistance of two lakh rupees to the next of kin of the deceased in the accident.