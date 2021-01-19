World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
Veteran actor and director Biswajit Chatterjee receives Indian Personality of the Year Award at IFFI Goa
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2021 07:51:30      انڈین آواز

Gujarat: 15 people crushed to death by truck in Surat

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

15 people sleeping on the roadside were crushed to death when they were run over by a truck in Kosamba village near Surat late last night in Gujarat. According to Police, all the deceased were labourers belonging to Banswara district in Rajasthan.

A speeding truck collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane after which the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and drove it over the pavement where the labourers were sleeping. Twelve persons were killed on the spot, while three more succumbed to the injuries in the hospital.

The deceased include eight women and one child. Six injured including truck driver and cleaner have been admitted to the SMIMER Hospital in Surat.

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed sadness at the road accident in Surat, Gujarat. In a tweet, Mr Kovind offered his condolences to the families of the dead and wished the injured quick recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed sadness over the tragic accident in Surat, Gujarat. In a tweet today, Mr. Modi said, the loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic and his thoughts are with the bereaved families.

He said, ex-gratia of two lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and 50 thousand rupees each would be given to the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. Mr. Modi prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of labourers in an accident. Mr. Rupani also announced financial assistance of two lakh rupees to the next of kin of the deceased in the accident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Team India creates history; clinches test series against Australia 2-1

AMN India today ed history by defeating Australia by three wickets in the fourth and final Test at the Gabb ...

Sporting facilities to be named after renowned athletes: Kiren Rijiju

AMN Sports Ministry has decided to name all upcoming and upgraded sporting facilities of the Sports Authori ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!