Guatemala: 9 killed, 20 injured in Quetzaltenango stampede

WEB DESK

In Guatemala, at least nine people have been killed and some 20 were injured in a stampede on early Thursday. The victims apparently died in a crush of people, when they were trying to enter an outdoor music concert.

According to media reports, the outdoor event took place in Quetzaltenango, about 125 miles west of the capital Guatemala City, as the country celebrated its Independence Day. Quetzaltenango hosts the Central American country’s second-largest independence celebration.

Guatemala was celebrating 201 years of independence from Spain.