GST revenue collection in September stands at Rs 95,480 cr

AMN
Ministry of Finance has said that the gross Goods and Services Tax, GST revenue collection in the month of September stood at 95 thousand 480 crore rupees. The revenue collection in September is the highest so far during this fiscal.
Out of total GST collection, Central GST is 17 thousand 741 crore rupees, State GST is 23 thousand 131 crore rupees, Integrated GST is 47 thousand 484 crore rupees and Cess is 7 thousand 124 crore rupees.
The Ministry in a statement said, the total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of September is over 39 thousand crore rupees for CGST and 40 thousand 128 crore rupees for the SGST. It said, the revenues for the month are four per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month of last year.